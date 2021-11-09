Nigeria: Fuel Scarcity - Ipman Constitutes Task Force to Check Hoarding - Official

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has constituted a taskforce to check hoarding of products by fuel station operators.

The Chairman of IPMAN, Kano Zone, Alhaji Bashir Danmallam, made the disclosure on Monday in Kano in a statement issued to newsmen.

He said that the task force would work in collaboration with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to ensure availability of fuel at filling stations across the country.

The chairman noted that any marketer found hoarding products would be dealt with.

"IPMAN will not allow some unscrupulous elements within its fold to inflict hardship on innocent Nigerians," he added.

The chairman noted that available records showed that 210 petroleum tankers were loaded with the products for distribution nationwide on Monday.

He called on Nigerians not to panic, adding that products being supplied would be more than enough for their use.

"I urge people not to panic, panicking is what causes long queues at filling stations because people have the impression that the products will be scarce.

"IPMAN, NNPC and other stakeholders are on top of the situation, rest assured that this problem will not last long," he said.

Danmallam said that the government had assured them that there was no plan to hike fuel price.

"IPMAN had contacted all stakeholders in the petroleum sector and they assured them that there is no plan to increase the price of fuel at the moment," the chairman noted.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria