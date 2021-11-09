Nigeria: Food Insecurity, Now a National Threat - Govt

... 'Security agencies must collaborate to tackle menace for economic activities to thrive'

The Federal Government yesterday expressed concerns that the prevalence of security threats in different parts of the country was endangering not only economic growth but also food security.

The Minister of Defence, Major Gen Bashir Magachi, retd, who stated this at the opening of the 2021 Defence Advisers/Attaches Annual conference in Abuja, said: "The threat has made it imperative for the various security agencies in the country to collaborate to tackle the menace in order to create the enabling atmosphere for economic activities to thrive and to attract foreign direct investment, FDI.

*It also means that the security agencies must explore all avenues within their respective systems to come up with innovative ways of identifying and confronting the challenges facing us as a nation"

Reiterating that Nigeria was at present faced with other dimension of threats, including increasing agitations for secession, the minister said: "In the north east, attacks by Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP continue to pose serious security threats in Nigeria.

"In the north west and north central zones, the activities of armed bandits, armed herders/militia attacks and kidnappers are prevalent.

"The littoral states in the South-South are plagued with illegal oil bunkering, piracy and militancy, while the South- East is challenged with secessionist activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

"The South West is equally faced with secessionist inclination driven by ethnic agitators as well as occasional tension between herders and farmers.

"Distinguishing the threats Nigeria is currently facing and understanding their socio-geographic context is pivotal for adapting appropriate and lasting counter-measures.

"There is no doubt that the Defence Advisers/Atteches system has crucial roles to play in this regard by forging understanding and cooperation with the security and defence architectures in their respective countries of accreditation."

In his goodwill address, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig Gen Buba Marwa, retd, drew the attention of the Defence Advisers/Attaches to the dangerous effects of drug use on terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements, noting that there was definite linkage between use of drugs and security threats facing the nation.