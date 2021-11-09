Nigeria: 15 Die in Niger, Bauchi Auto Crashes

Fifteen persons were reportedly died in auto crashes in Duma village, Edati Local Government Area of Niger and in Bauchi states between Sunday and yesterday.

While nine persons died in Niger, six died in Bauchi.

In the Niger State accident, two trailers were involved, a Sharon commercial vehicle and another car. It happened around 10 a.m., yesterday.

The two trailers, one of them loaded with planks and the other with varieties of goods were heading for Minna, Niger State capital.

The Sharon commercial vehicle, which was said to be carrying passengers, mainly traders heading for Kudu village for the weekly market was on top speed when it allegedly rammed into the trailer coming from the opposite direction and burst into fire.

The two other trailers and a car also rammed into the burning vehicles and burst into flames.

An eye witness told our correspondent that the conductor of the trailer carrying planks sustained injuries and was rushed to General Hospital, Kutigi.

The other car was said to have been buried under the other trailer, which was still burning at press time.

Water in the fire fighter vehicle, which rushed to the accident spot to quench the fire had its water exhausted and rushed for another volume of water.

When contacted, Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Mohammed Ahmed, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident and promised to get back later in the day but did not at press time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It will be recalled that a similar incident occurred in Enagi, headquarters of Edati LGA last week where three people were burnt and some shops razed.

6 die in Bauchi accident

Meanwhile, in the Bauchi accident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, said six people lost their lives in a lone road crash that occurred, Sunday.

Abdullahi, who disclosed this in an interview with NAN, in Bauchi, yesterday, said 15 others were seriously injured as a result of the mishap.

He explained that the accident, which involved a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to the Kano Line Transport Company, with number plate, KN21-H41, happened at Kwanan Digiza village, along the Jama'are-Azare road, around 11:30a.m.

"There was a crash yesterday (Sunday) involving a Kano line commercial vehicle and six people lost their lives in the crash. The six people that died were all females," he said.

The sector commander, who revealed that the cause of the crash was speed violation, said a total of 21 persons were involved in the crash, including four males, 14 females, one male child and two female children.

"Among the 15 injured persons were four males, eight females, one male child and two female children," the commander added.

He explained that both the injured and the corpses had been taken to the Jama'are General hospital for treatment and confirmation.

Abdullahi urged motorists to be conscious of road traffic rules and regulation as well as the weather condition at all times.