Nigeria: Ondo PDP, APC Trade Tackles Over Mimiko's Defection

9 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State, yesterday, traded tackles over the defection of former governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, to the PDP.

While the PDP said the APC was jittery over Mimiko's defection to its fold, the APC said its track records will speak for the APC to win all future elections in the state.

Mimiko defected to the PDP, from the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, after a meeting with four PDP governors in his Ondo country home.

Speaking in Akure, PDP's Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kennedy Peretei, said: "The ruling APC is becoming jittery over the return of the former governor, with his followers, to the PDP.

"The APC in the state has been seriously affected by the development has seen the magnitude and calibre of erstwhile governor's team with the PDP which it said would reduce its chance of winning future elections.

"The return of the former governor to the PDP is a strong signal to the APC that it will be defeated by main opposition in future elections.

"Politics is all about number and there is no living or dead politicians can parade the credential the former Governor parades as former Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Secretary to the State Government and Commissioner for Health.

"He was welcome to the PDP as he will add value to the party."

We're not jittery --APC

But, in a swift response, the APC State Chairman, Mr. Ade Adetimehin said: "Our Party, the APC is a solid party and we're on the ground and our achievement would continue to speak for us. We're ready to continue to lead the party to success."

