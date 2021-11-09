South Africa: Suspected Thieves Vandalise Vintage Cable in Gqeberha's Summerstrand

analysis

A team of technicians had to be flown into Gqeberha from Cape Town to fix a vandalised high-voltage cable that is almost half a century old. The incident has left a large part of the city without electricity since Friday, 5 November.

Gqeberha municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said it is estimated that repairs and security upgrades, costing around R3-million, will be completed by Tuesday evening or Wednesday -- almost five days after the power went off on Friday afternoon.

He said a team of technicians had to be brought in from Cape Town as there were no local people available with the expertise to repair a cable that is approaching 50 years old.

Repair work was also delayed after the municipality battled to find spares for the outdated supply cable, according to a message sent to residents.

The outage came as the city prepares to host the first Ironman African Championships on 21 November since the event was cancelled in 2020 after the global outbreak of Covid-19. The event centres around the Summerstrand area and is a multimillion-rand boost for the city's tourism industry.

A plan to provide intermittent power from an alternative substation also failed because of high demand...