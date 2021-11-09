South Africa: Welcome to the Post-Covid New Normal - We Must Embrace a Permanent Future of Masks, Fist Bumps and Hand Sanitising

analysis

Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Academic, and former Executive Dean: Faculty of Law, at the University of Johannesburg. He writes in his personal capacity.

Ultimately life goes on and we will do better if we embrace some of the valuable lessons Covid-19 has taught us. The pandemic has indeed added extra credence to the fact that the future is neither guaranteed nor predictable.

This past week amid the local government election frenzy, Tembisa Hospital on the East Rand announced that it had discharged its last two Covid-19 patients. The news might have been drowned out by the elections, but it was an important piece of information in South Africa's fight against an invisible but devastating enemy. It meant that it was the first time since the pandemic hit South Africa's shores that the hospital had no Covid-19 patients in its wards.

This is by all accounts a significant development, especially considering that the hospital is located in one of Gauteng's most densely populated regions that is dogged by poor infrastructure development, lack of access to basic services and poverty. The news is a stark reminder of how far we have come as a nation in our efforts...