South Africa: Executive Remuneration - the Quandary of Rewarding Bosses for Going Green

Sasha Planting is a seasoned financial journalist and Associate Business Editor at Daily Maverick Business.

As the world talks and talks about the climate crisis but continues to tinker around the edges of the catastrophe that is coming, the latest trend is to link executive pay to environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes.

Quite why already handsomely remunerated executives should be rewarded for making business decisions that will ensure their businesses survive into the next century is beyond me. But there is no denying that money talks. And perhaps this is a way to ensure that companies meet their climate targets faster?

Meaningful targets

The devil, of course, is in the detail. What is a meaningful target? And how do you measure it? But I'm getting ahead of myself. The push for this is coming from global shareholders who want to see companies link executive remuneration to ESG-related metrics, and the coronavirus pandemic has only added to this momentum.

Larry Fink, chair and CEO of BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, with more than $9.4-trillion in assets under management, tackled the subject in his 2021 letter to CEOs: "I believe that the pandemic has presented such an existential crisis -...