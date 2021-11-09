South Africa: Wounded and Bleeding ANC Is Unlikely to Renew or Recover From Its Election Losses

analysis

Jordan Griffiths is the acting chief of staff in the mayor's office in Tshwane; he writes in his personal capacity.

The ANC's electoral losses are significant not only because politically they have significantly weakened the brand, but organisationally the ANC is now going to struggle to salvage itself.

The results of the local government elections have significantly altered the electoral landscape of the country. Most notable is the fact that at a national level, the African National Congress (ANC) has been left on 46% of the vote, coming below 50% for the first time. In Gauteng, the drop is even more dramatic with the ANC coming in at 36% of the vote indicating that the party is going to face significant challenges in the run-up to the national elections in 2024.

There has been extensive analysis on the ANC and its performance, but many within the media commentariat and in fact the vast majority of political analysts have zero experience in active party politics, and this comes through in their commentary. As a result, much of the analysis is relatively generic and lacks the ability to provide a thorough dissection on the implications of this loss to the ANC and...