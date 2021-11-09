South Africa: Rising Domestic and International Agricultural Input Costs Set to Squeeze Both Farmers and Consumers

8 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wandile Sihlobo and Tinashe Kapuya

The agricultural sector is not in an entirely flowery state. Rising input costs for all farmers will squeeze profit margins in the 2021/2022 period but this is largely due to international trends and there is limited scope for South Africa to influence the cost of inputs.

The dominant message about South Africa's agriculture in the past few months has been of a thriving sector, having grown by 13.4% year on year in 2020 and expected to grow a further 7.6% in 2021. The large harvests of 2020 improved farmers' finances and allowed some to replace old machinery. Tractor and combine harvester sales expanded by double digits in many months after mid-2020.

Yet, this is not a complete picture of the financial conditions in this sector. Rising input costs -- higher fuel, labour, fertiliser, energy and agrochemical costs for those in field crops and horticulture -- are squeezing producers and calls have been made for some sort of intervention.

The challenge, however, is that South Africa has very limited control as many of these issues are driven by international events over which South Africa has very little influence. By investigating the factors that weigh on the cost of inputs, we see...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X