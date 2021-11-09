South Africa: Rising Domestic and International Agricultural Input Costs Set to Squeeze Both Farmers and Consumers

analysis

The agricultural sector is not in an entirely flowery state. Rising input costs for all farmers will squeeze profit margins in the 2021/2022 period but this is largely due to international trends and there is limited scope for South Africa to influence the cost of inputs.

The dominant message about South Africa's agriculture in the past few months has been of a thriving sector, having grown by 13.4% year on year in 2020 and expected to grow a further 7.6% in 2021. The large harvests of 2020 improved farmers' finances and allowed some to replace old machinery. Tractor and combine harvester sales expanded by double digits in many months after mid-2020.

Yet, this is not a complete picture of the financial conditions in this sector. Rising input costs -- higher fuel, labour, fertiliser, energy and agrochemical costs for those in field crops and horticulture -- are squeezing producers and calls have been made for some sort of intervention.

The challenge, however, is that South Africa has very limited control as many of these issues are driven by international events over which South Africa has very little influence. By investigating the factors that weigh on the cost of inputs, we see...