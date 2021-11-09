South Africa: There's No Need for Coalitions At Local Government Level - a Far More Efficient Alternative Exists

8 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michael Evans

The Municipal Structures Act offers an alternative system of government which is far more geared towards cooperation between political parties and service delivery. This is the collective executive system. Power does not lie in the hands of the mayor, but in the hands of the executive committee.

Following the local government elections, the focus now is on the potential coalitions. In numerous municipalities, including five metros, no party was able to achieve more than 50%, thus triggering an intense and potentially heated negotiation with regard to possible coalition governments at a local level.

With the DA already having said that it will not go into a coalition with the ANC or EFF, it is possible that some municipalities will be unable to conclude coalition agreements necessary to ensure proper governance.

However, coalitions are entirely unnecessary.

The Local Government: Municipal Structures Act provides for two types of government at a municipal level. The ultimate decision as to which type of government is utilised is made by the provincial minister responsible for local government.

The first system of government is the one which has been employed by almost all the municipalities in South Africa over the past couple of decades. This is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X