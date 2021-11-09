South Africa: There's No Need for Coalitions At Local Government Level - a Far More Efficient Alternative Exists

analysis

The Municipal Structures Act offers an alternative system of government which is far more geared towards cooperation between political parties and service delivery. This is the collective executive system. Power does not lie in the hands of the mayor, but in the hands of the executive committee.

Following the local government elections, the focus now is on the potential coalitions. In numerous municipalities, including five metros, no party was able to achieve more than 50%, thus triggering an intense and potentially heated negotiation with regard to possible coalition governments at a local level.

With the DA already having said that it will not go into a coalition with the ANC or EFF, it is possible that some municipalities will be unable to conclude coalition agreements necessary to ensure proper governance.

However, coalitions are entirely unnecessary.

The Local Government: Municipal Structures Act provides for two types of government at a municipal level. The ultimate decision as to which type of government is utilised is made by the provincial minister responsible for local government.

The first system of government is the one which has been employed by almost all the municipalities in South Africa over the past couple of decades. This is...