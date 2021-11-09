Zimbabwe: Motorist Tortured, Mercedes Benz Stolen

9 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

POLICE in Harare have launched an investigation following an armed robbery in which a motorist was Saturday dispossessed his Mercedes Benz E22 CDI vehicle.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 pm near Boka Tobacco Auction Floors in Southlea Park, Harare.

The unidentified man was alone when he was robbed of his car, registration number AFN 7128.

In a statement, the police said: "The victim slowed his vehicle in order to negotiate a speed hump before a male suspect jumped in front of his vehicle as if they wanted to commit suicide.

"The complainant stopped his vehicle and three other suspects emerged with one of them pointing an unidentified pistol at him."

The assailants reportedly took control of the car before torturing the complainant.

The robbers also cut the seat belts and tied their victim whom they later dumped in Southview Park, Harare.

