Tanzania: Absa, Health-Related Service Providers Launch Health Club

ABSA Bank Tanzania has teamed up with leading health-related service providers in the country to launch a health club for its affluent customers, a trendsetter for the banking industry as the financial conglomerate strives to perch customer experience to new heights.

Speaking at the unveiling of the prestigious service on Monday, the Absa Acting Director of Retail Banking, Ndabu Lilian Swere, said the club, which incorporates assorted health amenities, is assigned to provide health solutions to customers and their families and Absa staff.

"The launch of this health club is fair proof that our mission is not merely to be custodians of customer funds and to focus on the commercial side of dealings, but that we assign value to the health of our customers and their families. Let me assure you that Absa is unceasingly dedicated to offering products and services that satiate the needs of our customers, " Said Ms Swere.

According to the Absa official the health club, which is dedicated to special customers, will feature various indoor and outdoor health-boosting activities from jogging, cycling, walks to yoga, topping it up with training and counselling on physical and mental health issues.

"Obviously, most of you have lingering memories of the recent statistics that portrayed an alarming scenario in our lives, pointing out the steep rise in cases of mental malaise, our customers stand to get access to advice on how to avoid the problem, she said.

According to Ndabu, renowned partners that have teamed up with Absa in the health set-up include Assemble Insurance that will handle counselling on health and nutrition; and Mukti that will offer Yoga drills to customers and their families thrice a week free.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other co-managers of the health scheme are fitness icons, Fitness Centre, which will hand out gym costumes at a discount, while Cool Blue, a household name in drinking water dispensing solutions, will provide water at gym sessions and any other activities under the club.

A nutrition specialist from Assemble Insurance, Jestina Nyondo said at the event regular intake of balanced diet integrating vital ingredients from the major food categories was important in order to nurture vibrant health for the individual.

Clarifying, she said a prudent arrival at the balance is to organise the portion into four parts with a quarter reserved for protein and starch each, and half allotted to fruits and vegetables. Water, she noted, is indispensable as it facilitates proper use of food components in the body.

One of the bank customer, Robert Lowasa, who is Director of Tan Communication Media, commended the bank for establishing the health club, noting that it will help to maintain their health while fostering good relations among clients.

Another Customer, Flavian Kitundu said he had been moved by the decision by Absa to transcend their traditional service realm as bankers for the sake of caring for the health of customers.