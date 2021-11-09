Tanzania: School Amplifies Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign Amongst Students

PARENTS and teachers have been urged to sensitize students aged 18 years and above to turn up and take vaccination against Covid-19 pandemic.

Board chairman of the Kaizilege and Kemebos Academy, Mr Abubakar Kaizilege, made the appeal over the weekend during the 12th graduation ceremony where 230 students graduated after completing Form IV while 84 others completed Standard Seven.

"Kagera residents and all Tanzanians should continue taking precaution and get vaccination against Covid-19 pandemic. The vaccines are safe and they boost immunity cases," he said as he relied on health experts' assurance.

He appealed to health experts, religious leaders and youths through their groups to raise awareness on the preventive measures.

Similarly, he reminded people also to be watchful over other ailments including HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which are still claiming lives of people in the country.

"Kagera region recently received the second batch of 61,901 doses of Sinopharm in response to an increase in the number of people seeking life-saving jabs. I therefore call upon people to go and take the vaccines," he said.

Meanwhile, Bishop Jackson Rugumila, who was the guest of honour reminded parents about their responsibility of nurturing children to enable the country have good citizens, free of narcotic drugs and other criminal acts.

He urged the parents to ensure that when schools close they should supervise over their children and ensure they avoid engage in evil social groups and misusing the internet.

He hailed the Managing Director of Kaizilege Academy, Mr Eusto Ntagalinda for his contribution to government's efforts to improve education sector in the country.

Manager for Kaizilege Academy, Mr Eulogius Katiti, explained that plans were underway to construct a College which will be offering various courses for life-skills.