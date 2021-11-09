Tanzania: TBs Urges Car Parts Importers to Strictly Observe Standards

9 November 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

TANZANIA Bureau of Standards (TBS) has underscored the need for importers of car spare parts and mechanics to have right knowledge on standards to reduce losses and possible accidents that may occur for fixing and using low quality parts.

This was said by the TBS Director General Dr Yusuf Ngenya while opening training to importers of car parts and garage owners in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

"Importers of car parts and garage owners are key stakeholders as far as transport sector is concerned," he said, adding the training is aimed at bolstering their understanding on issues related to standards to help them run their businesses professionally.

He said most of the car owners depend on the pieces of advice given by importers of car parts and mechanics thus imparting right knowledge on standards is fundamental to avoid damages to vehicles.

"Motorists cannot get quality parts unless they are advised by importers of car parts and mechanics," he said noting further that the training is the continuation of the efforts made by TBS to reach various stakeholders who play crucial role in observing standards of goods in the market.

He said car parts importers and mechanics are important stakeholders in supporting government efforts to build robust transport sector that can in turn contribute to economic growth.

It is from this backdrop that the government has been continuing to put enabling environment for the thriving of private sector including those in the transport industry.

Dr Ngenya insisted that TBS is keen to ensure that imported car parts meet the required standards thus supporting government efforts to fight counterfeits in the market.

Some of the topics discussed were the total amount of car parts needed and their standards that should be met for the country's standards.

He also told them how the national standards for various good are prepared.

