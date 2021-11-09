Tanzania: Strengthening Food Availability in Tanzania

Last week we held a discussion here about Tanzania's impressive upgrade in the Global Food Security Index ranking, in which we saw it topping the list of countries in the world who improved their performance in a span of one year, by jumping from 96th position to the current 86th.

Whereas this index is taking into consideration four indices, that is; Affordability, Availability, Quality and Safety and Natural Resources and Resilience, our today discussion will have to look at availability ostensibly on the national food supply.

It has been a commonly accepted mantra among economists and policy makers that if you want to upgrade the rural economy - apart from intensively investing in the agronomic aspect in production - then you have to build rural roads and the best examples were sourced from Europe and America to cement their theory.

This was and continues to hold water. Apart from reducing cost of doing business in terms of cutting time consumed in moving food crops from farms to storage in town or consumers in a distant city, as well as declining vehicles' maintenance costs which usually goes up as breakdowns multiplies. Road infrastructures not only make goods transiting easier, they reduce the disparity between the primary producers in rural areas and urbanites.

Since the late 1990s, road networks have been expanded extensively to the delight of many agro - traders and producers themselves and so making agriculture attractive at the same time.

Road infrastructures may be equalled to what computer scientists term hardware and food supply might be equivalent to their software. They are both important, but that is only and only if they 'co-exist'. Nature of food production in Tanzania, as many might be able to grasp by now, is 90 per cent owned by smallholder farmers.

These are people whose primary motives behind farming is to do away with hunger and if there is anything remaining then it will be carefully dispatched to small scale traders in villages - sometimes as small as 5 kilos - to meet their short term needs and often times for the sake of buying another food crop that they don't produce but which constitutes a very important component of a meal.

Those small scale traders are acting as primary aggregators (collectors), who are mostly the residents of those particular villages. With meagre capital - mostly accrued from their personal savings - collects those crops for the sake of selling to big traders who are available in towns or cities.

If their trust and efficiency is noted by their bigger buyers who own big agribusiness companies, they no longer need to use their own money to buy from farmers, those major companies send them enough money to buy enough commodities depending on the prevailing price and demand in the market.

Now it is at this point where a question of local food supply emerges. These small scale collectors have two means of getting their required crops; they either stay at their centres waiting for farmers with crops intending to sell - which usually takes longer time to aggregate enough amount as they mostly get from those residing in the nearby residencies, or they go out 'knocking the farmers' doors' expressing their intent to buy the food crops.

The latter technique is relatively effective as it aggregates enough crops in a short-while. Unbeknownst to many, a combination of all those mentioned aggregating tactics takes longer than it is required. Unscientific research shows that it takes five days or so to fill a 30 tons truck in the particular crop season.

If that is the amount of time one requires to spend to get a small consignment as that in the season, one can imagine aggregating the same crop when off season.

Well, initially this gap was expected to be filled by Cooperative Unions. Framers of this marketing model had an assumption in their minds that these coops, which take the position of local collectors, would be trustworthy, liquid and effective enough to work with big traders as well as easily collect from farmers.

What they didn't know is that this synergy doesn't just mushroom in a blink of an eye. Some other countries like India - which has a similar agrarian model and equivalent percentage of farmers to ours - fell into this trap to the extent that they outlawed the existence of these small-scale collectors.

The inefficiency of this thinking made them review it, and roughly a month ago they pulled down that law while allowing those 'private coops' freely operate like before. In the world of business competition, one cannot afford to be complacent with wasting 5 days to collect a 30 tons consignment.

Is there any alternative model? Is it efficient? How effective is it? These are important questions which if will get proper answers; inefficiency in food supply might be a thing of the past.