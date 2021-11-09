Angola: Writer Manuel Rui Releases Two New Books

Luanda — The Angolan writer Manuel Rui presented on November 5 in Luanda, a book of short stories entitled "Tio Jorge e outros Quês" and the novel "Benguelense Boxeur", as part of the celebrations of his 80th birthday.

The "Benguelense Boxeur" portrays the story of an Angolan who ran the world and became champion in Brazil.

The event included a moment of testimonials from family, friends, and colleagues, among them the Brazilian musician Martinho da Vila, who pointed out some of the qualities of the author of the book "Quem me dera ser onda".

The Minister of State and Head of the Security House of the President of the Republic, Francisco Furtado, said he felt privileged to be part of Manuel Rui's life story... ,.

"Today I am what I am thanks to the training with which he contributed", Furtado said, having qualified the writer as an extraordinary and gifted writer.

The Cultural Attaché of the Angolan Embassy in Portugal, Luandino de Carvalho, said he considers Manuel Rui a complete writer in all facets of literature.

Manuel Rui Alves Monteiro, born in central Huambo province on November 4, 1941, is an Angolan writer, author of poetry, short stories, novels and works for the theater.

Many of his works contain irony, comedy and humor about what happened after the independence of Angola.

He has published works such as "11 Poems in November", "Regresso Adiado Lisboa" and "Quem Me Dera Ser Onda", among other works.

Manuel Rui is a founding member of the Angolan Artists and Composers Union, the Angolan Writers Union and the Angolan Authors Society. He is the author of the lyrics of the Angolan National Anthem