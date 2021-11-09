Angola: Ministry Highlights Cinema's Contribution to National Identity Affirmation

6 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment (MCTA) on Saturday highlighted the contribution of the cinema for the promotion and dissemination of culture and the affirmation of cohesion and values of national identity.

In a message alluding to the World Cinema Day celebrated on November 5, the MCTA encourages the agents of the seventh art to strengthen the production of works that contribute to make the industry self-sustainable, able to generate employment and contribute to the economic development of the country.

To this end, the ministerial department encourages the agents of the seventh art to pursue with greater determination the noble mission of making history and transmitting knowledge through film productions.

Regarding the date, the MCTA states that it appears as a date of recognition of the professionals, who with such responsibility decided to work in the cinema to contribute to the foundation of a Cultural Identity, a cry for survival, peace, harmony and social development.

