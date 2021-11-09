Angola: 1º De Agosto Stumble for Second Time in Championship

7 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — 1º de Agosto conceded a 1-0 defeat to Recreativo da Caala on Sunday for the 6th round match of the national first division football championship adding to two the number of defeats the team have suffered this season.

As expected, after heavy rain that fell on the city of Caála, Huambo province, the match started with some balance with both teams seeking to find the back of the net, but it was the hosts who most often took danger to their opponents scoring the single goal of the match in the minute 36.

With this win, Recreativo da Caála totals seven points in the 8th position, while 1º de Agosto remain 5th with 10 points.

Caála face Desportivo da Lunda Sul in the next round, while 1º de Agosto face Recreativo do Libolo.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X