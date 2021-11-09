Angola: 1º De Agosto Stumble for Second Time in Championship

Huambo — 1º de Agosto conceded a 1-0 defeat to Recreativo da Caala on Sunday for the 6th round match of the national first division football championship adding to two the number of defeats the team have suffered this season.

As expected, after heavy rain that fell on the city of Caála, Huambo province, the match started with some balance with both teams seeking to find the back of the net, but it was the hosts who most often took danger to their opponents scoring the single goal of the match in the minute 36.

With this win, Recreativo da Caála totals seven points in the 8th position, while 1º de Agosto remain 5th with 10 points.

Caála face Desportivo da Lunda Sul in the next round, while 1º de Agosto face Recreativo do Libolo.