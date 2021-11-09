Tanzania: Govt to Spend 54bn/ - for Internship, Apprenticeship Programmes

ABOUT 54bn/- is expected to be spent by the government for internship and apprenticeship programmes, which will see 150,000 youth graduates receive job training in various sectors especially agriculture, the Parliament was told here.

Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability) Patrobas Katambi made the remarks in Parliament on Monday, when responding to a question by special seats legislator Dr Thea Ntara (CCM).

In her question, the legislator wanted to know what the government was doing to increase interest in agriculture courses among the youth.

The minister said the government was running various youth programmes through the graduate internship programmes where 12,580 youth from 17 regions including agriculture graduates have been empowered with training on modern farming techniques.

Apart from that, the minister said the government was sending youth graduates abroad for internship in collaboration with the Sokoine University Alumni and already 703 youths have gone to the United State of America and Israel for the same.

"Out of the number, 311 have returned home and have employed themselves in various sectors in the country," he said.

The minister said through the Tanzania Agricultural Bank (TADB) and loans from local government authorities, youths had been given 170m/- for starting businesses in agriculture.

Mr Katambi said through incubation centres in Morogoro and Coast regions 1,000 youth graduates have been trained on agri-enterpreneurship.

The minister added that through block farming, 39 graduates have been given the opportunity to start businesses agriculture while 30 of them have been given an opportunity to participate in cultivation of 1,500 hectares in Mvomero, Morogoro region and nine graduates have been sent to establish tea farm in Songwe.