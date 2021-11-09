Tanzania: Water Rationing in Dar, Coast Region in Offing

Dar es Salaam Water Sewerage Authority (DAWASA) has announced water rationing in Dar es Salaam and some parts of the coastal region effective as from today.

Chief Executive Director of Dawasa, Engineer Cyprian Luhemeja made the announcement in Dar es Salaam, on Monday saying they reached the decision as a result of climate change effects reducing water content from their source.

He further said before that DAWASA used to collect 520 million litres of water per day, but it dropped to 460 litres occasioning the water ratio.

Mr Luhemeja said there was a necessity of alerting the public to avoid confusions and unnecessary panic, adding that his office has received complaints from some people that they were not getting enough water.

"We have managed to remove all people with human activities near water catchment areas along Ruvu River... we feared water slowly flowing and basically we have succeeded in stabilizing the river water," Engineer Luhemeja said.

Elaborating, he mentioned areas including Sinza , Mabibo, Tabata Kisukuru, Kinyerezi, Mburahati, Mwananyamala and Makumbusho in Dar es Salaam as getting water from Ruvu Juu upstream to be affected in the water rationing.

"We have already prepared how the distribution will go and our goal is to ensure that everyone has access to water for at least twelve hours. How the water will be distributed will be announced in our Ward Offices and those responsible will go to the streets and inform the citizens on when they would get water," Mr Luhemeja pointed out.

His list excluded Kisarawe and Pugu areas, because they depend on some water tanks located at Chalinze to supply them with water, adding, "Areas like Orsterbay, Masaki and Mikocheni getting water from Mlandizi plant and Bagamoyo, because they are directly getting water from Ruvu Chini and given the slope will not be affected by the rationing."

He further said Chalinze and its areas were in a better position to escape the rationing as a result of the Minister of Water, Juma Aweso on Saturday launching them another project to address the woes.

However, he said key reas in Dar es Salaam citing Kariakoo, the State House, Muhimbili National Hospital and the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute will be free from the water rationing.

"We will put all our efforts to ensure that areas of strategic importance to the city and its residents do not experience this problem and instead will enjoy free flow.

"Equally, may I call upon the public to wisely make good use of the water they collect during this period as they wait for their repeating term to get water," he said.