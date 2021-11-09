Tanzania: Ministry Issues Procedures for Export of Live Animals

RESEARCH and diplomatic issues will now determine the export of living wild animals, Parliament was told on Monday.

Deputy Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources Mary Masanja said when responding to a question by special seats legislator Mwanaisha Ng'anzi, who wanted to know when the government would lift a 2016 ban on exportation of live animal business.

"The government intends to issue a three-month grace period for exporters to export live wild animals, which were in their custody before the ban was imposed," she said.

According to her, animals which will be allowed for export are those that have been dried and packaged.

The deputy minister said the business of exporting dried wild animals will be conducted by people who have wild animal processing permits to promote the business and wild animal keeping.

The deputy minister said the decision was reached after an evaluation conducted by the government on the business which showed some illegal businesses were being conducted including transporting live wild animals in the name of the business.

According to the deputy minister, the government has compensated exporters with 173.2m/- as levies and fees paid before the ban was issued.

The government banned exportation of all live animals outside the country in March 2016 until proper procedures were made to ensure only approved animals were transported.

The decision sparked anger from exporters, who complained that the ban took them by surprise as it was imposed just a month or so after they were handed licences to operate.

The Tanzania Wildlife Exporters Association (TWEA) has been on records at different occasions of complaining of incurring losses amounting to billions of shillings which included battling lawsuits in foreign courts from their clients who decided to go the legal way after an agreement between the two sides to deliver the animals in time was not honoured.

The traders claimed that Tanzania painted a bad image in the business that involves various countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia and many others, saying it will take time to restore the trust from customers.

The exporters said they were given a one year licence to export live wild animals on the first of January 2016.