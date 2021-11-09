Tanzania: Envoy Encourages Use of Traditional Medicines

8 November 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Christina Mseja

THE High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, Mr Binaya Pradhan, has commended the use of traditional medicines, noting that they have been globally used for time immemorial.

"In developing countries, traditional medicine is also gaining more respect," stated Mr Pradhan, while inaugurating herbal medicine plantation drive in Dar es Salaam, over the weekend during celebration of Ayurveda Day.

Since 2016, the Ayurveda Day is observed on Dhanwantri Jayanti (the birth day of physician to the gods in Hindu mythology) with the aim of creating awareness for today's generation on the power of Ayurveda and promoting the principals of Ayurveda on healing.

In Dar es Salaam, the day was celebrated by planting herbal and medicinal plants at Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, High Commission of India in the city. The High Commissioner noted that the expenses on traditional medicine are exponentially growing in many parts of the world, something that should not be taken for granted.

"This year focuses on introducing Ayurveda products as food supplements and this should turn as a global drive. This is necessary to prevent human beings from contracting diseases from unseen viruses," he said.

Director of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural centre, Mr Santhosh G R, said the Ayurveda is the very ancient Indian medicinal system that is globally respected.

For instance, in the global scenario combatting Covid-19, Ayurvedic medicines proved scientifically a booster of immunity in human body and treated also other common diseases. Comparing it to modern medicines, traditional drugs are more accessible and affordable to many in several parts of the world.

In response, Traditional Medicine & Environmental Protection Organisation (TRAMEPRO) General Secretary, Boniventura Mwalongo said planting herbal and medicinal plants is a good move towards boosting people's health.

He said in Africa, about 80 per cent of the population uses traditional medicine as primary means of healthcare, adding: "There is a need for comparative study on African traditional medicines and Ayurvedic medicines, because they are all effective in treating diseases." The event was attended also by Gayatri Pariwar Chairman, Sri Kishore Thakrar, among other volunteers.

