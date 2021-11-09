South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala - Recent Developments in KwaZulu-Natal

press release

Media briefing statement by the Premier of Kwazulu-Natal, Hon. Mr Sihle Zikalala on recent developments in the province, held in Durban

Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen, for joining this virtual media briefing, which affords us the opportunity to speak on the many recent developments in our Province.

It is in the interests of our society, and an indication of our commitment to clean, accountable, and transparent government that we speak openly and transparently on all matters of provincial importance.

Peaceful 2021 Local Government Elections

We wish to start by expressing our gratitude to all the people of KwaZulu-Natal for the recent Local Government Elections, which were largely held in a climate of peace, tolerance and acceptance of each other's right to campaign and to vote freely.

While we are concerned about the number of people who chose not to participate in these elections, we are nevertheless pleased that our society seems to have come of age.

It is indeed a sign of the maturing of our democratic order and a mark of social progress that our elections no longer have many incidents of political violence and intolerance. This is certainly something that we need to build on and consolidate as we march forth as a country and the people of KwaZulu- Natal.

Even in the few incidents where political leaders were assassinated ahead of the elections, we remain confident that the law will indeed take its course, because even one murder is just one too many.

Regarding the outcome of the election itself, the people have spoken and declared that there should be no outright winner. This is a clear message that they want political parties to work together, through the democratically process of co-governing KwaZulu-Natal.

Life after the elections

Now that the elections are behind us, we would like to appeal to all political parties to be united and work together. We must never lose sight of the fact that we have a province to develop, and a country to grow. This is something that no political party can achieve in isolation from the rest of society.

Since last Monday's elections we have noted a few unpleasant scenes in which certain people were seen toyi-toying and "demanding keys" to certain buildings. Others were engaging in other forms of provocation. These were accompanied by insults hurled at municipal officials who are public servants and not politicians.

We wish to remind all citizens that Public Servants are employed in line with the relevant legislation governing employment in South Africa including the Labour Relations Act. Therefore, they must be allowed to discharge their duties without any interference or victimisation. Any practices to the contrary must be reported to the Department of Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Leadership, so that these incidents can be dealt with immediately.

We live in a Constitutional Democracy, which is underpinned by the rule of law. The Constitution envisages and demands that political transitions must always take place in a manner that is smooth, democratic and procedural.

While it is natural for people to want to celebrate victory, none must do by infringing on the rights of others and at the risk of polarising other sections of society. Elections are behind us. It is time for us to build unity and to recharge the institutions that are necessary for us to serve our communities better.

Timeline for the reconstitution of councils, post elections

Ladies and Gentlemen, as a Province, we have 20 local municipalities and 1 metro that must be co-governed by different political parties. We do not as yet know which of the 10 Districts will fall in this category. All the relevant democratic processes to achieve this transition are currently underway.

We want to emphasise that until these processes have been completed and new councils are sworn in all the currently constituted structures remain in place. Our Constitution does not allow for a vacuum and requires a smooth democratic handover from one administration to the next.

Process to guide the re-constitution of new municipal councils

Today the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will publish the 2021 local government results in the Government Gazette

As required by the Constitution the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs under MEC Hlomuka has set up a programme and a support plan to ensure that all councils are re-constituted as required by the Constitution.

As soon as political parties have concluded their processes, COGTA will work with all affected municipalities to reconstitute the councils and facilitate the election of office bearers. As per the requirements of the Municipal Structures Act, we have a plan in place to ensure that all municipalities meet the legal deadline which requires them to reconstitute themselves within 14 days after the gazetting of election results by the IEC.

The IEC declared the results on 8 November 2021, which means that these municipalities must be constituted by the 23rd of November 2021. District Municipalities on the other hand are required to convene fourteen days after the last local municipality in that district, constitutes itself. This means that District Municipalities will be constituted at different intervals, however the last date for such constitution is the 7th of December 2021.The District elections will be facilitated by the IEC. Municipal Managers and their staff were trained by COGTA on how to apply the procedures. The last workshop was held on 08 November 2021.

All Municipal Managers have supplied dates and venues of the inaugural meetings. These dates may change in some instances depending on the readiness of political parties, however all local municipalities should have completed their first meetings by the 23rd of November 2021.

The only instances where local municipalities may go beyond this date is when there is a need to postpone the meeting in cases where the election of one or more office bearers results in a tie. The law dictates that the meeting be postponed when, at the first instance, voting results in a tie. In the event of a tie at the second meeting, the result is then determined by drawing of a lot.

While we plan to do our best to support and facilitate a smooth transition, we are by no means underestimating the challenges that may arise in the hung municipalities. We trust that parties will continue persuading each other and avoid political theatrics that may end up paralysing municipalities and hamper the delivery of services. No one should drop the baton for it is the very lives of our people which will be at stake if we, as elected representatives waste time instead of finalising this process within the set time.

Councillor orientation programme

CoGTA has advised that immediately after elections, they will be undertaking a Skills Audit of all Councillors. The purpose of the skills audit is to identify the councillor experience and office held; years of experience in local government, employment, educational profile and demographic information. The skills audit provides valuable information towards the identification of training needs and the customisation of capacity building initiatives.

Two capacity building programmes are scheduled for roll out post the local government elections aimed at inducting and orientating councillors to their roles and responsibilities. SALGA will be rolling out the Integrated Councillor Induction Programme. Thereafter Cogta will conduct Sector Based Councillor Orientation Workshops. The programmes will provide councillors with an overview of the local government environment which will cover roles and responsibilities, the policy and legal framework and various municipal processes.

The dangers of misusing social media

We have noted with absolute dismay, people spreading false claims that our country's National Lockdown was downgraded only to allow for the elections to take place; and that after the elections Government will bring back the hard lockdown.

What is even more worrying is that even educated members of society, who must know better, were also making these claims. As far as we are concerned, these are just baseless allegations. Even though our COVID - 19 numbers are fluctuating, there is nothing to suggest that there will soon be a hard lockdown.

The only time that this can happen is if there is a sudden large increase in the number of confirmed cases. Decisions on Coronavirus are informed by medical and science advise. This is precisely why it is crucial for everyone to continue adhering to safety protocols, while ensuring that as many people as possible get vaccinated.

Covid - 19 and vaccination update

Turning to the update for this week we are pleased and relieved that the rate of new infections in our Province remains relatively low, although even though it fluctuates up and down. The number of confirmed COVID - 19 cases currently stands at 515 892. Sadly, 14 770 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic. May their souls rest in peace.

In the latest 24-hour reporting period, which is Sunday 07 November 2021, we've had 64 new cases. Prior to that, on Saturday 06 November 2021, we had 48 new cases. On Friday, we had 63 new cases; and on Thursday, we had 41 new cases.

Rate of vaccinations

We are still not happy with the rate of vaccinations in the Province. Up to this point, 3,337 million people have been vaccinated. This leaves us with a total of 4,791 million people to vaccinate by the end of this year, which is no small job.

While we are pleased that 955 048 people from the 60+ age group have been vaccinated, we are concerned by the relatively lower numbers within the 35 - 49 and 18 - 34 age groups,

Within these two age groups, we have recorded 463 466 vaccinations out of 731 030 people who are registered; and 568 816 vaccinations out of 651 584 people who are registered, respectively.

Strategy to increase vaccination numbers:

Three out of every five people aged over 50 years in our country are now vaccinated. We need to get to five out of five of such vaccinated age group by the end of the year to kill the power of the anticipated fourth wave.

The upcoming Vooma Vaccination Weekend from 12 to 14 November 2021 is an opportunity for unvaccinated people to join our nation's fight against COVID-19 by taking the free vaccines at any of the vaccination sites across the country.

We wish to take this opportunity to remind people to ensure that they take a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to be fully protected. Vaccines help prevent serious illness, hospitalisation or death from COVID-19.

As the Government of KwaZulu-Natal, we have devised the following strategy to increase our vaccination statistics:

We have enhanced our weekly vaccination programme through the Premier's Office intervention through the Siyagoma Waya Waya model, which has intensified our weekend vaccination. This is done in conjunction with the Vooma Vaccination Weekends, as championed by President Cryril Ramaphosa and Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla, in order to maximise public awareness and reach.

Utilization of dashboard to locate areas with low vaccination numbers and directing our interventions in those areas, vaccination in retail stores, collaborating with stakeholders in Sukuma sakhe and utilization of foot soldiers to track the unvaccinated people. As part of the National strategy, there is 100 grocery voucher for over 60 on vaccination and Vooma weekend to enhance vaccination on weekends, including this coming weekend.

However, we must hasten to add that even the best strategy is as good as the support that it gets from all the people who need to get vaccinated, so that they can avoid severe illness from the virus.

We wish to re-iterate that, when you get vaccinated, you're not doing it for the Government, or to satisfy travel requirements. You're doing it to, primarily, give your body the ability to successfully fight the virus, in the likely event that you get infected.

A warning to those who are reportedly selling vaccination certificates

We have received a number of unconfirmed reports indicating that some people are selling vaccination certificates. Naturally, we find this extremely concerning as it defeats the very purpose behind the vaccination process.

We therefore want to warn those individuals who are even thinking of engaging in this kind of behaviour which is grossly irresponsible and also criminal, that such actions are unlawful and will be prosecuted.

We urge anyone with evidence of the sale of COVID - 19 vaccines to contact law enforcement authorities, as well as the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health. We assure them that this information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Intra-African Trade Fair 2021

KwaZulu-Natal is excited and ready to host the 2021 Intra-African Trade Fair which will be held in Durban from the 15th to the 21st of November 2021.

Hosted by the Afrexim Bank in collaboration with the African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the trade fair is expected to yield massive economic spin-offs for KwaZulu-Natal and the country as a whole.

It will also attract high-level delegations including heads of state from the continent. We estimate that the IATF 2021 will attract 10 000 buyers and sellers, 1100 exhibitors, and will result in $40 billion in trade deals.

The hosting of this event also augurs well for our Economic Recovery and Reconstruction Plan

The calculated economic impact of hosting the event is expected to be as follows:

Total direct spend - R235 million

Contribution to the GDP - R580 million

Annualized employment contribution - 1200

Thus we invite you the media to report on this event so that the IATF 2021.

Hosting international conference on AIDS:

Ladies and Gentlemen, we are pleased to be hosting the 21st International Conference for AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA) which will be held at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre from 6-11 December 2021

This conference brings together scientists, policy makers, communities, activists, and people living with HIV as we all rededicate ourselves to the ideal and promise of an AIDS-free Africa.

In partnership with the Society on Aids in Africa (SAA) a tireless advocate for social justice and the expansion of quality treatment, care and support for people living with HIV. The ICASA conference will give us an opportunity to examine our strategies and impact in reducing HIV infections in key populations as well as among vulnerable groups like girls and women aged between 15 and 24.

Our hosting is an opportunity to share our many success stories in the battle against HIV, AIDS, TB, and STIs having been the province with the highest burden of HIV in South Africa. Even as we battle Covid-19 it is important that we do not take our eyes off the HIV and AIDS pandemic.

Let us seize the moment and be known as the generation that is known for delivering an AIDS-free Africa. It is all in our hands.

Kwazulu-Natal at COP26 and congratulating Egypt for being named hosts of COP27 to be held in 2022

As we went to the local government elections on November1, the world started gathering at the Scottish city of Glasgow for the historic COP26 climate change talks.The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal is currently co-chair for the Africa Region at the Under2 Coalition for Climate Change which is an association of subnational states and provinces focusing on climate change led by co-chairpersons from different continents.

KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa are already experiencing significant impact of climate change, particularly as a result of increased temperatures and rainfall variability. Our country is said to be warming at more than twice the global rate of average temperature increase.

In this regard KwaZulu-Natal is participating in mitigation measures which include Carbon Budgets, Sectoral Emissions Targets (SETs) and Carbon Tax, all which make up South Africa's mitigation system.

We join our government in calling for a well-resourced just transition strategy to shift to low-carbon technologies while maximizing the benefits of climate mitigation and adaptation.

We also wish to congratulate Egypt's famous Sharm El Sheikh city for being named the hosts of COP27 to be held in 2022. Sharm Al Sheikh will become the second city in Africa to host the all-important global gathering after COP17 was held in Durban, in November 2011.

Conclusion

In closing, we wish to remind all citizens that our actions today - including the choice whether or not to vaccinate and wearing masks, sanitizing our hands regularly and maintaining social distancing - will determine our future.

The choice to get vaccinated today and to recruit others to do the same will mean we have a happier and safer festive season.

It will mean we are spared the pain and anguish of losing loved ones on a large scale like we saw during the December holidays last year.

So, the ball is in our court to do the right thing and get vaccinated.

I thank you.