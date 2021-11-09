South Africa: American Investor Dan Loeb Tries to Nudge Johann Rupert's Richemont Out of Hibernation

8 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

Johann Rupert is famously known as Rupert the Bear for his cautious approach to expanding his luxury goods company, Richemont. But now, the bear is being prodded in the rear by a notoriously aggressive activist investor, Dan Loeb, whose vehicle, Third Point, has taken a 1.2% stake in the company, sparking a minor flood of interest in the reclusive business.

Dan Loeb may have taken just a small stake in Johann Rupert's Richemont, but it's clear from press reports that he has some support from other investors, who want the bear to stop hibernating and start roaring.

But there are all kinds of ironies here. The first is that Richemont has bounced back hard from the coronavirus slump, and its share price is up almost 50%. That's more than the sector leader LVMH, which has grown by 35%, and much more than Kering, which owns Gucci, which is up only 12%. It is however less than Hermès, which has been on fire, rising 63% this year, and it lags the sector over a longer term.

The second irony is that unlike many of the companies Third Point has tried to elbow on to a faster growth track in the past,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

