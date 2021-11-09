South Africa: Gold Fields Finds It Easier to Move Aloes in SA Than Chinchillas in Chile

8 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

In the mountains of northern Chile, South African mining company Gold Fields has had a headache of note attempting to relocate a colony of 25 endangered chinchillas, a rodent that was almost hunted to extinction for its prized fur. The stakes are high, as accommodating the animals was key to Gold Fields's environmental permits for its $860-million Salares Norte gold mine project.

Closer to home, the company has also had to move wildlife to make way for its R660-million, 40MW solar project to generate power for its South Deep mine in western Gauteng. But in this case, it was flora, not fauna, that required a plan.

Unsurprisingly, this proved to be far easier and far less costly than the $400,000 Operation Chinchilla, which remains in limbo after two of the first four critters to be moved died during the relocation.

The plants are also the least of the company's worries regarding the solar power project, which has been targeted by the "procurement mafia". Read here.

"There's one," Martin Preece, who runs Gold Fields's South African operations, said as he pointed to a nascent soap aloe in the ochre soil for the benefit of a visiting DM168 team. The other species...

