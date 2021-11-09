South Africa: Sorbet Group Founder Ian Fuhr Believes South Africa Has a Political Leadership Crisis

analysis

Problems with poor leadership have revealed themselves in the recent local government elections. Voters largely shunned political parties and their leaders. Ian Fuhr is not surprised by this, saying there is an 'overwhelming sense of hopelessness' about the quality of leadership in politics.

Ian Fuhr, the man who founded the Sorbet chain of beauty salons, believes that South Africa has a serious leadership problem that revealed itself during the recent municipal elections.

The election saw a dismal voter turnout - probably the worst in recent memory - as South Africans gave politicians and their parties a big middle finger. Their faith in democracy seems to be on the decline.

Fuhr is not surprised by this, saying there is an "overwhelming sense of hopelessness" among people about the quality of leadership in politics.

"People didn't vote because they believed their vote wouldn't make any difference. They believed that nothing was going to change by voting. And that shows people don't believe in the people in charge," said Fuhr during a Daily Maverick webinar about his new book, Cultureneering; Culture, Diversity and Customer Service.

The book reflects on Fuhr's work in coaching entrepreneurs and senior executives on becoming good leaders - those...