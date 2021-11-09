South Africa: 'Too Many Knives' - Will Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's Promise of Justice for Cradock Four Materialise?

8 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The promised appointment by Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola of a judge to investigate why those responsible for the 1985 murder of the Cradock Four activists, Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto, have not been prosecuted should rattle a few former apartheid Cabinet ministers.

Lamola, speaking at the inaugural Fort Calata Memorial Lecture in Cradock in the Eastern Cape on 5 November, said additional resources would also be provided to bring the long-running matter to a conclusion by 2 December.

"The families deserve the truth to come out. For that reason we have agreed with the judgment that we need to appoint a judge who must conclude the investigation and to hold everyone accountable," said Lamola.

Barend du Plessis, former Minister of Finance in the apartheid government and implicated in the brutal murder of the Cradock Four, will certainly be a subject of interest as he is alleged to have been present at a State Security Council meeting on 19 March 1984 where the order to "remove" the activists, particularly Goniwe, was issued.

Du Plessis was the minister of education and training at the time.

A year later, in June 1985, the four activists were abducted while...

