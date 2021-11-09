Africa: The Real Deal With Renewable Energy in South Africa - Unpacking the Suite of Options

analysis

With COP26 under way in Glasgow and multiple discussions under way about climate change, renewable energy sources and a just transition, it can be a confusing world out there.

When I started hearing about renewable energy in South Africa, I thought it was fairly simple -- renewables are better for the environment, SA has great resources for it, it's becoming cheaper and cheaper.

But then, I fell rapidly into the valley of despair (see the "Dunning-Kruger effect" graph below).

The more people I spoke to and the more I found out, the more confused I became and the less confident I felt.

The one thing I did understand was, things were more complex than I initially thought.

With the rest of the world transitioning to renewables, the recent R131-billion finance deal at COP26 with developed nations to help SA transition to cleaner and renewable energy sources, and the urgent need to cut our emissions as we steadily warm toward 1.5°C (the "tipping point") -- renewables seem to be something we should understand.

Are renewables really the cheapest form of energy?

Professor Roula Inglesi-Lotz, the first president of the South African Association for Energy Economics (SAAEE) says, "it is sometimes unfair...