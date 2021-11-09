South Africa: Western Cape Human Settlements Updates On Penhill Development

press release

The Welmoed Sub-station in the Welmoed Estate Development Project (better known as the Penhill Development), is nearing completion with 90% of all the long lead items having been procured and installed.

ADENCO Construction is the contractor on site and was appointed in January 2020. Although the contractor currently has limited access to the property due to challenges around making the land available, all the cabling and wiring required for the electrical equipment inside the Substation have been installed. Some of the works completed also include the placement of the Switchgear in its final position in the Substation. The Substation is expected to be completed during the 2022/2023 financial year.

The development of the Sub-station on its own has created 25 local job opportunities, while incorporating 3 Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME's) sub-contractors, all from the local area (sub-council 22) database.

Upon completion, this bulk electrical project will consist of:

Welmoed Substation and 11kv line

Hawk Switching Station

Vlaeberg Switching Station

132kV Line Turn In

66kV Line Re Route

This development is registered as an Eskom Project as they will take over the infrastructure upon its completion.

Minister Simmers said: "Since visiting this development, I've been pleased to note that the development of the infrastructure is progressing at a rapid pace, and that locals are being afforded the opportunity to form part of this project. This sub-station, once completed, will provide electricity to the entire Welmoed Housing Development, by feeding power from its main installations to the internal services (streetlighting, housing and other facilities) that will be constructed. The local labourers and SMME's can take pride in their contribution that will eventually change the lives of approximately 8 000 households and ensure that those families can live in a safer and dignified manner.

This is one of the developments where the Western Cape Government (WCG) is demonstrating its full spectrum in delivering a project where residents will ultimately be able to live in an integrated manner, while also having access to economic activities and recreational spaces. I'd like to take the opportunity to thank the 118 families that have thus far moved into the Temporary Residential Units, and also encourage those residents that haven't done so yet to use this opportunity, as it will assist in accelerating further construction in the area.

As the Western Cape Government, we remain committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, resilient, safe and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society".