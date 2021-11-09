South Africa: Coalitions and a Government of National Unity - a Chance to Fix the Mess?

analysis

Following the local government elections on 1 November, South Africa faces the reality that its political system is in crisis mode. Is there a way out of this?

By now, following the results of the 1 November local government election, it has become clear that South Africa's political scene has undergone an extraordinary, sudden change -- something akin to what is called a "phase shift" in physics or chemistry.

The ground is moving, even if its future shape remains unclear, encouraging us to rephrase the words of Antonio Gramsci, the Italian political theorist so beloved of revolutionaries, who so famously said about his own nation nearly a century ago, "The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born: now is the time of monsters."

South Africa's manifold challenges are not, of course, only to be found among the new contours of its political landscape. The country remains beset by the same grave administrative, economic and social circumstances that its political leadership -- focused on internal party squabbles and/or internecine struggles with political opponents -- has, for the past three decades, been unable to respond to with effectiveness or enthusiasm, although with a tsunami of gauzy slogans...