Malawi's Medium and Small Scale Enterprises Form Coalition

9 November 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

In an effort to consolidate their power and be able to speak with one voice, associations representing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in Malawi have formed a coalition.

The coalition is called Malawi Union of MSMEs (MUSME) and was officially launched in Lilongwe last Wednesday.

The Minister of Industry, Roy Kachale Banda, presided over the launch of he coalition.

Speaking to the journalists after the launch, the coalition's chairperson Barbara Banda said the union will play a crucial role in addressing challenges such as failure to access business financing MSMEs have been facing as a result of working in isolation.

In his remarks, Kachale Banda said lack of coordination among players in the sector made it difficult for the government to respond to issues affecting MSMEs in the country.

He said the formation of the union is therefore a positive move.

MSMEs in Malawi contribute 24 percent of the total employment, according to the 2019 FInSCOPE MSME survey report.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X