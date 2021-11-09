Malawi: Netball Tournament Opener

Malawi National Football Team, the Queens start the Africa Netball Championship with Zambia in Windhoek, Namibia on Tuesday in the second game of the day.

The Queens, which finished runners-up in the Pent Series, a warm up tournament after losing to Uganda in the six-tournament, were hosted to lunch on Sunday.

The tournament has drawn nine teams, Botswana, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and hosts Zimbabwe.

Fixtures released yesterday will see Malawi take on Botswana on Botswana in the third game, on Wednesday, Zimbabwe on Thursday, South Africa on Friday, Kenya on Saturday, Tanzania on Monday next week.

They will wind up with a tough call against emerging powerhouse Uganda.

In an interview, coach Peace Chawinga-Kaluwa said they are hoping to put behind the Pent Series played last week as a warm up to improve on their performance.

"We have to do better as most teams have improved. That's why we were beaten by Uganda ranked seventh. Kenya, Botswana, Zimbabwe are also tough teams while South Africa is our great rivals," she said.

Meanwhile, Netball Association of Malawi has named a 12-member squad for the tournament comprising, defenders: UK-based Towera Vinkhumbo, Carol Mtukule-Ngwira, Beauty Basiao, Grace Mwafulirwa, and Martha Dambo, midcourt Bridget Kumwenda, Shira Dimba and Flora Chipeta and shooters UK-based shooter Joyce Mvula, Sindi Simtowe, Jane Chimaliro, Tendai Masamba.

Technical panel comprises, head coach Peace Kaluwa, assistant coach Whyte Mlilima, team doctor Junier Bamusi, team manager Chancy Munthali and trainer Titus Wankhamwa.