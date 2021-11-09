Malawi As Self-Reliant Nation Achievable--National Planning Commission

The National Planning Commission (NPC) has insisted that it is possible to turn the tables of the Malawi economy around for the better, and make it a middle income by 2030.

NPC director general, Thomas Munthali, said during the launch of the Malawi 2063 first ten-year implementation plan in the capital Lilongwe on Monday that "he believes a self-reliant nation is achievable with concerted efforts."

According to Munthali, the 2021 national development conference will give good direction for the state and non-state actors to achieve the given target.

Said Munthali: "There is need for Malawians to develop the habit of self-reliance that could help in achieving social economic development of the country."

In his remarks, President Lazarus Chakwera who was guest of honour said the 210 paged implementation plan document should not only be left as a responsibility of politicians but should rather be fodder for thought for every Malawian.

"Time has come for people to change their mindsets and start giving their best shots to propel the country's economy," Chakwera said.

He added: "It is time to change attitudes on some activities that can turn out to be profitable to the country."

According to him, the country needed to invest more on machinery so that the agriculture productivity could be increased and eventually commercialization be achieved.

"There is need to educate the youths so that they know that farming is another profitable business venture. I believe that as the country seeks to digitalize farming, students from institutions of higher learning should also come up with innovations to improve the agriculture sector," he said.

He emphasized that agriculture productivity and commercialization are pillars that the blueprint is driven on to achieve the Malawi Vision 2063.

Speaking earlier, principal secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Erica Maganga, said the country has the possibility of improving its productivity and Commercialization.

She outlined some key issues that the plan has on Agriculture Productivity and Commercialization.

On industrialization pillar the plan is said to focus much on research science and technology innovation as well as working towards a digital economy.

On the third pillar of Urbanization, Maganga said, the plan is looking on some ways to create world class urban centres. On game changer opportunities the pillar seeks to improve road network and establishing a minimum tourism package.

"The Fourth pillar is Mindset change enabler which is to be manned by Ministry of Civic Education with focus on issues such as patriotism that will encourage people in the country to start loving the country.

"The fifth pillar, which is also the last pillar, is on Effective governance systems and institutions enabler this will be led by Ministry of Justice and seek to have effective system of government that will promote rule of law," she said.