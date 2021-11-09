Zimbabwe: ED Looting Zim's Wealth for Belarus, China - Former Top Ally

Newly formed Front for Economic Emancipation (FEEZ) leader Godfrey Tsenengamu has castigated President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party for fronting foreign interests by looting the country's mineral wealth.

The former Zanu PF youth league political commissar was speaking at the launch of his party in Harare, Saturday where he said the looting of the country's vast resources had left ordinary Zimbabweans writhing in poverty.

The former Zanu PF insider alleged Mnangagwa, and his well-knitted cabal, which includes business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei now viewed Zimbabwe as their personal fiefdom, and do as they please.

"We cannot have a country that arrests children seeking survival by panning for gold yet Belarusians and Chinese nationals are looting the minerals, and displacing villagers," Tsenengamu said.

"In Mutoko they have done that, in Uzumba they have done the same. Go to Guruve and see for yourselves what the Chinese have done to the Great Dyke, just visit Hwange and see what the Chinese have done to this country.

"We were told by Zanu PF that the MDC was formed to give Zimbabwe back to the whites and we believed it, but we have come to realise that Zanu PF has allowed China and Belarus to recolonise the country.

"Zanu PF is selling this country to the Chinese, Belarusians and fronting other foreign interests ahead of locals. As FEEZ, what we are going to stand against is the exploitation of our resources by Zanu PF hand-in-hand with the Chinese and Belarusians."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe External Relations Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Added Tsenengamu: "We are our own liberators, we should stand up and fight in defence of our resources.

"At this rate, our children and grandchildren will have nothing. They will ask what we were doing as the country's resources were being looted by China and Belarus."

Tsenengamu was expelled from Zanu PF last year after addressing a press conference where he made allegations Tagwirei, who is a close ally, and adviser to Mnangagwa had captured the state.

On Saturday he said he could not stand the high-level corruption by Mnangagwa and his allies and decided to expose them.

"I was also sitting on the dining table with them enjoying the country's wealth, but I could not continue to remain silent while the majority of Zimbabweans were suffering yet Zimbabwe has vast mineral resources that only a few are enjoying.

"That is why I was expelled from Zanu PF because I was talking too much instead of enjoying looted resources in silence. I was receiving a hefty salary as Zanu PF youth political commissar as our paymaster Tagwirei would get cheap US dollars from John Mangudya at the RBZ (Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe), which he would off-load in the streets and buy Zimbabwe dollars.

"This led to the fall of the Zimbabwe dollar while teachers' and nurses' salaries were not increased. That is why I have chosen to be on the side of the majority than to support corrupt individuals," the combative Tsenengamu told party members.