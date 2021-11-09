Tanzania: NBC Rewards Cashew Growers With Equipment

THE National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has awarded cashew growers with farm equipment worth 20m/- through a campaign dubbed 'Vuna Zaidi Shambani na NBC' launched in September this year in Lindi and Mtwara.

The awards were handed to farmers in Mtwara during the fourth cashew nut auction for 2021/2022 by Masasi, Mtwara and Nanyumbu (MAMCU) Cooperative Union in Njengwa village, Mtwara district over the weekend.

The campaign aims at supporting interventions set by the government to increase the production of cashew nuts 700,000 tonnes per year by 2025 and motivate cashew nuts farmers to work hard towards increasing production.

The Mtwara RC, Brigadier General Marco Gaguti, the NBC project aimed at supplementing government's interventions in increasing production in the country.

"I thank the NBC bank for initiating the project aimed at supporting government's interventions aimed at helping farmers bank on improved farming practices to increase cashew nut production in our region," he said, when officiating the handing over soft ceremony.

The RC asked the farmers to use the equipment properly so they can help them in ensuring best farming practices as they prepare for the next farming season.

NBC Head of Products and Sales Mr Abel Kaseko said the campaign launched in September this year mobilizes farmers, Agriculture Marketing Cooperative Societies (AMCOS) and women small holder farmers to deposit and transfer money through their NBC accounts.

"AMCOS, small holder farmers including women who uses NBC accounts to draw and transfers money stand a chance to gifts such as spray pumps, tractors, bicycles, motorcycles, backpack bags, khangas for women small holders farmers among other gifts," he said.

He said any AMCOS from Lindi and Mtwara participating in the campaign are awarded tractors by depositing 200m/- as bicycles, spray pumps, motorcycles and other gifts are award to individual farmers depositing 100,000/ to 500,000/- to their accounts.

Mr Kaseko said the banks has set aside 200m/- gifts to award farmers throughout the campaign period set to end in January next year.