Tanzania: War Against Malaria Samia Seeks Recognition of Tz Efforts

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has asked the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) to facilitate the biolarvicides which are produced in Tanzania, to get international recognition.

The president further told the alliance to help the country acquire modern technology for improving locally produced treated mosquito nets.

"This is part of initiatives to enable the government realize a target of eradicating malaria to zero by 2030," the Head of State remarked when she met with Executive Secretary of the alliance, Ms Joy Phumaphi, at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma, on Monday.

The biolarvicides are produced by the Tanzania Biotech Product Ltd (TBPL) which is a state-of-art biolarvicides factory that promises to wipe out Mosquito Vector Borne Diseases in Africa such as malaria, dengue and zika.

TBPL Ltd is a subsidiary company under Tanzania National Development Corporation (NDC). The plant is located in Kibaha District, Coast Region.

President Samia and Ms Phumaphi met for official talks during which the president assured the latter of government's commitment to cooperate in fighting the disease in the country and reduce maternal deaths.

Ms Samia said the government has continued taking various measures in fighting malaria at all levels. These include forming of councils to fight against malaria at all levels.

For instance, through the Tanzania Parliamentary Alliance Against Malaria (TAPAMA), the MPs have been doing great job in helping the fight against the disease in their constituencies.

The TAPAMA is the coalition of the Member of Parliaments who have dedicated to Roll Back Malaria (RBM) in the country and fight other Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD).

The MPs enhance lobbying and Advocacy on role of leaders and other decision makers on implementation of United Nations malaria-related Millennium Development Goals- Rolling Back Malaria and National implementation of ant malarial prevention and treatment policy of Tanzania.

On her part, Ms Phumaphi thanked President Samia for her cooperation with ALMA and hailed her for efforts in combating malaria in the country.

She said Tanzania is one of exemplary countries in Africa due to great achievements attained in fight against the disease, promising that the ALMA would continue working together with the Tanzanian government in addressing various challenges.