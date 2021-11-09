Tanzania: Most Births in Rukwa Go Unregistered, Lack Birth Certificates

ONLY five per cent of total of 264,068 children aged bellow five years old in Rukwa region have been registered and received birth certificates in 2021.

Reacting over the low rate of birth registration Rukwa Regional Commissioner (RC) Joseph Mkirikiti expressed his disappointment over the low percentage of children below five years who have been registered and given birth certificates this fiscal year.

He further explained that failure to register and issue birth certificates to children under five would paralyse implementation of strategic development plans for both region and national levels

"Every children, every Tanzanian should have this document, I'm optimistic that Under Five Birth Registration Initiative (U5BRI) will increase the registration scope for the children and subsequently have them such rights" explained the RC.

Mkirikiti made the remarks while opening a workshop for district and regional leaders on registration and issuance of birth certificates under the U5BRI held recently here in the municipality organised and coordinated by the Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA).

He emphasized the importance of birth certificates to all Tanzanians as testimony of their ages and various key information when they what to get essential services including education, health and employment.

"Unfortunately there is tendency among citizens who come to apply for the birth certificate only when they urgently need them, subsequently they cause a long queue at RITA offices ... We should therefore raise awareness among Tanzanians to turn up to register and collect birth certificates for their children under five years old, " added the RC.

Mkirikiti made the plea to RITA's coordinators of the exercise to register children under five and issue birth certificates.

The exercise engages immigration officers, National Identification Authority (NIDA) and officials from Local Administration and Local Government -- Tamisemi.

He urged them to be honesty and patriotic during the exercise, noting that the region was more prone to illegal immigrants since it is bordering neighboring Zambia, Rwanda, Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo - DRC.

"You should embrace patriotism while executing this noble exercises of registration and issuance of birth certificates for under five children..... Also state organs must make close follow- up in accordance with regulations and laws" added the RC.

On her part RITA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ms Emmy Hudson told the participants that birth certificates are given to Tanzanians.

Ms Hudson explained that RITA is working with relevant authorities to make sure that foreigners are not issued with such document.

Ms Hudson commended all development stakeholders who cooperate with the government on implementation of the initiative including United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Canadian government through DFATD and Tigo.

NIDA senior official,Julien Mafuru ensured that only Tanzanian children under five years old are registered and issued with birth certificates by taking all key precautions in all councils in Rukwa region.