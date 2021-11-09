Tanzania: Plans Underway to Improve Dar Commuter Rail

THE Ministry of Works and Transport, JAPAN International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) have jointly discussed implementation of a study meant to improve Dar es Salaam commuter rail.

According to statement issued by the JICA, the four-month study will end in February 2022, and will examine the existing commuter railways in Dar es Salaam (Pugu and Ubungo line) and propose measures for improving them.

The meeting involved 18 participants from JICA Tanzania Office, the Ministry of Works and Transport, TRC and Consultants from Japan.

During the meeting Tanzania proposed improvement plan on tracks, signals, stations, and transportation planning for the existing railways.

Also, the formed study team would advise the government on revising the Dar es Salaam Urban Transport Master Plan which the JICA supported to design it in 2018.

The Master Plan projects that the Dar es Salaam would hit population of more than 10 million by early 2030, suggesting that the road transport alone will not be enough to provide safe and reliable mode of transport.

Assistant Director in charge of railways at the ministry, Mr Benjamin Mbimbi appreciated the JICA's initiatives for improving transport sector specifically through Dar es Salaam commuter train.

On his part, TRC Senior Planning Officer, Mr Innocent Hunja, said Ubungo and Pugu Line needed rehabilitation to make them continue offer better services to passengers in the city.

After the meeting, the three parties recommended improvements to the existing railway system for the well-planned and balanced transport development.

It is expected the parties would hold another meetings after completion of the study in 2022.

The JICA has been supporting transport sector for over 40 years, primarily focusing on nurturing driving forces of economic growth, Infrastructure development conducive to economic and social development, and improvement of Governance and the Public Service Delivery.