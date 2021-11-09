Tanzania: Bunge Committee, Tccia Team Up for Economic Growth

THE Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Dr Tulia Ackson has assured the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry, Business and Environment will work closely with the chamber in a bid to stimulate the growth of industries, business and agriculture in the country.

Dr Tulia was speaking at an occasion to launch TCCIA's subsidiary office in Dodoma on behalf of the Speaker, Job Ndugai.

She said the chamber has potentials and a huge contribution in economic growth, adding that the committee will give utmost support.

"The Parliament through the Standing Committee on Industry, Business and Environment is willing to work in collaboration with TCCIA in speeding up economic growth in the country," she said in Dodoma over the weekend.

Dr Tulia, who is also an MP for Mbeya Urban Constituency, took the opportunity to thank TCCIA for being in a front line in supporting efforts by the six phase government under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan including that of building an industrial economy.

"The launch of this office at the National's Headquarters is a sign that the private sector is committed in working in collaboration with the government. TCCIA is among the first private sector organisations to open an office here," she said.

She said the presence of an office in Dodoma would easy the chamber's direct involvement on various discussions with Parliamentary Committees leading to speedy grown of investments in the country.

Dr Tulia said she has been impressed by the chamber's efforts especially in supporting Young Women Entrepreneurs (YWE) on best ways of boosting their businesses.

On his part, the President of TCCIA, Mr Paul Koyi said the move to open an office in Dodoma aimed at reducing costs to the customers who were earlier forced to travel all the way to Dar es Salaam in seeking service.

"We have decided to expand by bringing closer services to persons who have invested in industries, businesses and agriculture and given its geographical location Dodoma will speed up service delivery to our members," he said.

He welcomed citizens to visit the offices in question for any inquiries on the investment in the mentioned sectors, adding that TCCIA officers will be more than pleased to serve such visitors.

"I would like to take this opportunity to invite residents of Dodoma, neighbouring regions and the entire central zone to visit this office for inquires and shun the hustles of traveling to Dar es Salaam for the same," he said adding that TCCIA has much trust in the Parliament and the six phase government.

The TCCIA Board Member, Dr Said Mtemi Kingu said the chamber has distinguished itself as a committed entity in practically implementing the government vision of building an industrial economy by 2025.

"We have been in the front line in advising entrepreneurs, industry owners and farmers on the best ways of expanding their capitals in a bid to play a vital role in job creation and contribute in national income," he said.

TCCIA is among the few companies in Africa that have a national wide network, in 2007 TCCIA won an award for being a company in Africa with wide and strong network that spread all over the country.