Tanzania: Sumbawanga Airport Construction On Course

THE construction of the 55.9bn/- Sumbawanga modern airport is on course after the government issued funds for preliminary works.

According to the Tanroads, the government already allocated some 2.8bn/- for preliminary upgrading of Sumbawanga airport to a modern facility.

The Rukwa Tanroads Acting Manager, Eng Mgeni Mwanga, said the preparation of the upgrading of the airport, which will cost 55.9bn/-, has been completed.

The acting regional manager said during the celebration reflecting 60th Independence Anniversary that Sinoshine Overseas Construction and Investment East Africa has been awarded to undertake the project.

Tanroad was one of the public institutional that paraded the region achievement recorded during 60 years after Uhuru. The event was graced by the Regional Commissioner, Mr Joseph Mkirikiti.

She further explained that the fund for rehabilitation of airport terminal comes from the government and the European Investment Bank (EIB)

The government has already spent 3.7bn/- to compensate 'wananchi" who paved ways for the construction of the project.

In 2013 Tanzania Airport Authority (TAA) allocated over 200m/- for evaluation of an area at Kisumba Ward in Sumbawanga municipality for the construction of the new airport.

The new airport area is s spacious occupying 187 hectors which is lying idle since 1984 and id 20 kilometres from Sumbawanga Town.

Recently members of Rukwa Regional Road Board (RRB) expressed their dissatisfaction for delaying of the construction of the project for almost a decade.

The request to construct a new airport began a decade ago and the regional administration allocated an area at Kisumba village. They proposed that instead of upgrading the old one better build new airport.