Mauritius: Tanzanian Ambassador Presents Letter of Credentials to the President of the Republic of Mauritius

press release

The Ambassador-designate of the United Republic of Tanzania to Mauritius, with residence in Harare, Zimbabwe, Professor Emmanuel David Mwaluko Mbennah, presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, this morning, at the State House in Réduit.

In a statement, Professor Mbennah underlined that it was a privilege to come to Mauritius, and an honour to meet with the President. He added that conversation focused, among others, on issues of bilateral relations in all areas, including in the economic and political fields.

Topics thus centred on sugar exports to Tanzania, cotton imports to Mauritius, as well as sharing experiences and promoting collaboration regarding ports cooperation and management. The Tanzanian Ambassador spoke, too, of the need to advance to higher grounds the relations between the two countries.

Professor Mbennah is an ordained Anglican priest. Prior to his appointment as Tanzanian Ambassador to the Republic of Zimbabwe in 2014, he was Vice-Chancellor at St John's University of Tanzania. He also was the International Director of Trans World Radio (TWR) for Africa Region, and Country Director for Compassion International, a global holistic child development organisation.

Moreover, the Ambassador is Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Dodoma Christian Medical Centre Trust, and of the Africa Leadership and Reconciliation Ministries Tanzania Advisory Board. He is a member of the United States - based International Communication Association too.

Professor Mbennah holds PhDs in Communication Science and Biblical studies from North-west University, South Africa.