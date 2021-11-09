Angolan President Arrives in Cabo Verde

Praia — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço arrived Monday in Cabo Verde to attend the inauguration of the elected President of that country José Maria Neves to take place this Tuesday.

Personalities of the local society, representatives of the State and Governments of several countries, as well as international organizations will also witness the inauguration ceremony .

Elected on October 17, José Maria Neves, 61, is a university professor. He ran with the support of the African Independence Party of Cabo Verde (PAICV), having defeated Carlos Veiga, who promptly acknowledged the election results.

He obtained 95, 803 votes, against 78, 474 of the main opponent, who failed the election for the third time (2001, 2006 and 2021). Both were once prime minister of Cabo Verde.

After confirming the election results, the Angolan President João Lourenço sent a congratulatory message to José Maria Neves, expressing his conviction that Angola and Cabo Verde will continue to work towards intensifying cooperation actions in the mutual interest.

Angola and Cabo Verde, both Portuguese-speaking countries, have strong bonds of cooperation and friendship.