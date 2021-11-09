Angola: President Recommends Ban On Offers to Voters Ahead of Election Campaign

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço has recommended the National Assembly (Parliament) to impose a ban on the offers to voters ahead of the country's electoral campaign.

Prohibited are inaugurations of projects and public works and offers that could be seen as vote buying scheme during electoral campaign.

The recommendation is expressed in a letter addressed to the National Assembly on Monday, requesting re-examination of the Draft Amendment to the Organic Law on General Elections.

Allowing the offers to voters during the electoral campaign means to accept the possibility of subversion of electoral truth, said the incumbent of Executive Power, in the letter read by the Minister of State and Chief of Civil Affairs Office to the President of Republic, Adão de Almeida.

The president recommended to extend the fight against electoral corruption to other practices that directly or indirectly do not contribute to the moral of society.

In the letter, the president states that the electoral truth, transparency, equality between candidacies and the moral of society recommend the ban on some conducts during the period of the electoral campaign.

He went on saying that the 30 days prior to voting day, namely the performance of acts of inauguration of undertakings or public works and donations or offers likely represent a kind of vote purchase.

João Lourenço recalls that the article 193, electoral corruption, defines some conduct as electoral fraud, such as the persuasion of someone to vote or not vote for certain candidates, the offer or promise of public or private employment or any patrimonial advantage to voters.

"I am convinced that we will reach greater levels of equality and electoral truth if, during the electoral campaign, the election contestants are not allowed to have the possibility of inaugurating public works (...), except for those related to the campaigns, such as the electoral propaganda material", he noted.

He stresses that the holding of elections is one of the main instruments for implementing the democratic principle, noting that the State bodies are responsible for ensuring a competitive model capable of guaranteeing equal treatment opportunities among the different candidates and fairness and transference in the electoral process.

According to the president, the amendment to the Organic Law on General Elections represents an exercise in defining political-legislative options for the National Assembly, under its constitutional powers.

He notes that, with this change, "not only was constitutional compliance guaranteed, taking into account the Constitutional Revision, but also several other matters were adjusted in the sense of strengthening mechanisms for organising and conducting electoral process , ensuring transparency and electoral truth."

The president considered timely requesting the National Assembly to re-examine some solutions established by action or by omission, "to ensure, also in the electoral field, a clear message aimed at raising the moral of society".

The President of the Republic finds it pertinent to share these reflections with Parliament, requesting that, pursuant to article 124 of the Constitution, a reconsideration of the aforementioned matters be carried out, "in order to fill a gap in terms of inaugurations and offers during the period of electoral campaign, within the framework of the law that amends Law number 36/11, of 21 December".

He recalls that the Constitution defines, in its article 2, the Republic of Angola as a democratic State under the rule of law whose foundation, among others, is people sovereignty and representative and participatory democracy.

The Angolan statesman congratulates the MPs of all political forces on the "hard" work carried out, noting with appreciation their availability for the "frank and open" debate and the effort made to seek the broadest possible consensus.

The National Assembly recently approved the Law of Amendment to the Organic Law on General Elections and sent it to the President of the Republic for its promulgation.