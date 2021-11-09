Tanzania: Why Universal Health Insurance Coverage Bill Has Been Delayed

9 November 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — The government yesterday said that the much-awaited Universal Health Insurance Coverage Bill was in the final preparation stages after going through all requisite processes.

The Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, gave the assurance in Dodoma - and stressed that the bill would be tabled in Parliament "in the near future."

Dr Gwajima was speaking on the bill after the government failed to table it in Parliament during the September 2021 session as earlier promised.

Also, the ministry had promised to table it for debate during the current session.

But, last week, the National Assembly Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai, challenged the government for failing to table the document - and directed the Social Services and Community Development Committee chairman, Mr Stanslaus Nyongo, to remind the ministry in this.

"Universal health insurance (UHI) coverage has now become a priority for citizens - thus making it significant for enactment of the law from which all Tanzanians can benefit," he said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X