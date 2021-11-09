Tanzania: Why Universal Health Insurance Coverage Bill Has Been Delayed

Dar es Salaam — The government yesterday said that the much-awaited Universal Health Insurance Coverage Bill was in the final preparation stages after going through all requisite processes.

The Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, gave the assurance in Dodoma - and stressed that the bill would be tabled in Parliament "in the near future."

Dr Gwajima was speaking on the bill after the government failed to table it in Parliament during the September 2021 session as earlier promised.

Also, the ministry had promised to table it for debate during the current session.

But, last week, the National Assembly Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai, challenged the government for failing to table the document - and directed the Social Services and Community Development Committee chairman, Mr Stanslaus Nyongo, to remind the ministry in this.

"Universal health insurance (UHI) coverage has now become a priority for citizens - thus making it significant for enactment of the law from which all Tanzanians can benefit," he said.