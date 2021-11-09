Uganda: Heavy Fighting in Eastern Congo Forces Hundreds Into Uganda

Hundreds of Congolese nationals have fled into Uganda following heavy gunfire exchange between government forces and M23 rebels in eastern DR Congo.

Some of the refugees found at Bunagana border post in Kisoro District in western Uganda said they had walked about 40km from their troubled homes as government forces tried to flush out the rebels.

The heavy fighting witnessed in the areas of Chanzu, Kiisiza, Ruyoni and Mbuzi in the north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo is said to have started at 10pm and lasted until 3am.

"I have never seen such a big number of Congolese refugees entering Uganda in my life. In the past conflicts we would see dozens entering into our country seeking refugee but this time round, it's too much," Mr Amosiyasi Mutwale, a local trader at Bunagana town council told this reporter.

Mr Mutwale said that some of the fleeing Congolese looked exhausted, an indication that they could have walked long distances before entering Uganda. Some of the refugees were seen carrying personal belongings on their heads while others had their domestic animals such as goats and cows.

The Kisoro Resident District Commissioner, Mr Peter Mugisha on Monday said that about 4,000 Congolese refugees had entered Uganda by 11Am and that his office had already deployed police, UPDF and intelligence officials at Bunagana border post.

"We are appealing to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other international humanitarian organizations for support to help these refugees. Plans are under way to reinforce the security in Kisoro District to ensure that our international boundary remains peaceful," Mr Mr Mugisha said.

The Kisoro district LCV Chairman, Mr Abel Bizimana said they were planning to transport the refugees to Nyakabande refugee reception center for proper screening before they can be relocated to the gazzetted refugee camps in Uganda.

"The number of Congolese refugees currently at the Bunagana border post is just too much. Although we have not counted them, I estimate the current number to be about 10,000 or more," Mr Bizimana said.

The UPDF second division spokesman, Captain Geoffrey Sunday said that the Ugandan army is on standby to engage the rebels in case they attempt to cross into the country.

"There is no reason why the Ugandans in Kisoro District should get worried because of the armed rebellion in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The UPDF is well prepared and on standby to handle them in case they attempt to cross the international boundary," Capt Sunday said.

This is not the first time Congolese refugees are fleeing into Uganda seeking refuge.

Already, there are more than 470,000 Congolese refugees in Uganda who since April 2012 have been displaced by fierce fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In April 2012, more than 3, 00 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo camped at Nyakabande Refugee transit Camp in Kisoro District before they were relocated.