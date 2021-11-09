Tanzania: TMA Cautions On Extreme Temperatures

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) yesterday warned over rising temperatures, caused by increasing overhead sun and ongoing dry spells in most parts of the country.

TMA main weather forecasting station manager Samwel Mbuya said normally, the overhead sun reaches its peak in November when the sun is migrating southward - and the situation recurs in February when the overhead sun is moving to the north.

"Overhead sun is associated with extreme temperatures because the sun's radiation is drawn closer to the earth's surface in the particular area.

"Similarly, extreme temperatures are more pronounced when there is suppression of rainfall - as experienced in this period," he said.

TMA projects that most parts of Tanzania will experience high temperatures throughout November.

During this period, the high temperatures recorded are evident in various areas, with Kilimanjaro Region reporting a temperature of 36.4C.

This is an increase of 4.6C over the region's long-term average temperature in the month of November.

Similarly, temperatures in Dar es Salaam Region have reached 33.8C - indicating an increase of 2.2C. In Ruvuma Region, it has reached 34.4C: an increase of 4.3C. Similar situations have been observed in other regions of the country where temperatures are above long-term averages.

These periods of high temperatures are expected to continue this November, with a slight decrease expected to occur in December 2021 when the anticipated increase of rainfall distribution is likely to occur, as well as shifting of the overhead sun rays away from the country.

In that regard, TMA advises the public "to follow up on the weather information updates provided by the Authority, as well as to seek, obtain and apply the advice from sectoral experts to mitigate the effects of adverse weather conditions, including extreme temperatures."