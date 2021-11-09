Nigeria: Vedic Lifecare Hospital Restates Commitment to High Standards

The management of Vedic Lifecare Hospital in Lekki, Lagos State, has expressed its commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and ethics, adding that it would never jeopardise the health and wellbeing of any of their patients.

The hospital was sealed recently by the Health Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) due to the fact that three of their expatriate medical personnel were unable to produce their certificate of registration with the Medical and Dental Council (MDCN).

However, the medical facility in a statement issued by the Head of Operations, Dr. Tosan Omaghomi, yesterday explained that they have over 17 doctors in their team all of whom are duly qualified and licenced to practice in Nigeria.

According to the statement, "The expatriate personnel themselves are all highly qualified with over 20 to 30 years of experience internationally, and all their documents had been endorsed by the Medical authorities in India and elsewhere. Their applications to the MDCN had been submitted before now and, all requirements complied with and were also vetted and endorsed by the Government of India through the Indian High Commission Nigeria.

"Unfortunately, due to reasons beyond our control, there was some delay in the issuance and procurement of their licence by the MDCN. Since our closure, however, we have worked closely with the MDCN and are pleased to report that with their help and support, as well as that of the Indian High Commission, we have successfully completed the registration of these three expatriate medical personnel and their practising licenses have now been issued."

Omaghomi noted that Vedic Lifecare Hospital is committed to the highest standards of professionalism and ethics "and would never jeopardise the health and wellbeing of any of our patients by engaging unqualified personnel. We have a strong relationship with the MDCN, HEFAMAA and the Lagos State Ministry of Health and have worked very closely with them in the past, most recently being during the COVID-19 pandemic where we served as one of the government certified isolation and treatment centres.

"We have learnt the lessons which the recent developments have offered and have received the admonition of the Ministry of Health and HEFAMAA in good faith.

"We apologise to the public and assure every Nigerian of our commitment to improved service delivery and healthcare to all our patients. We would never compromise on our values or engage in, consent to or participate in any scheme that compromises the health and safety of our patients regardless of the limitations and circumstance."

He stated that as the expatriate personnel concerned have now received their licenses from the MDCN, "we are working with HEFAMAA to ensure that our premises is reopened as quickly as possible."

"We would like to thank the state Commissioner for Health, officers of the MDCN, HEFAMAA and the Lagos State Ministry of Health for the tremendous support they have provided to us at this time. We are particularly grateful also to the Indian High Commission to Nigeria. Finally, we would like to convey our deepest gratitude to our esteemed patients for their continued confidence in the quality of our service. We are confident that our hospital will be reopened soon, and we will update the public on the developments in that regard."