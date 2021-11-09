Nigeria: IPMAN Constitutes Task Force to Check Hoarding of Petrol

Kano — The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN) has constituted a task force committee to check hoarding of petroleum and avoid scarcity of the product in the country.

THISDAY gathered that queues have resurfaced at many filling stations across the country, while many others have closed down their activities, causing panic among people in the country.

However, in a statement issued to THISDAY in Kano, yesterday the Chairman of IPMAN, Kano zone, Bashir Dan-Mallam, said the association had formed the committee, in collaboration with Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to check hoarding of the commodity at filling stations.

According to Dan-Mallam, any marketer found culpable of hoarding the product would be dealt with, emphasising that IPMAN would not allow some unscrupulous elements within its fold to inflict hardship on innocent Nigerians.

He disclosed that 210 tankers of petroleum were loaded with the product for distribution nationwide yesterday.

The chairman, therefore, called on the citizens not to panic as the product being supplied would be more than enough for their consumption.

He assured the people that the problem would not last long as IPMAN, in collaboration with NNPC, is on top of the situation to ensure the availability of the product.

"I urge people not to panic. That panicking is what causes long queues at filling stations because people have the impression that the petrol would be scared, that is why you see somebody with five cars and jerry cans come to the filling station to buy fuel. This is what causes congestion.

"Let me call on Nigerians to be rest assured that IPMAN, in collaboration with NNPC and other stakeholders are on top of the situation and be rest assured that this problem will not last long," he said in the statement.

However, Dan-Mallam assured Nigerians that there is no plan to increase the price of fuel in the country.

According to him, IPMAN had contacted all stakeholders in the petroleum sector and they assured that there is no plan to increase the price of fuel at the moment.