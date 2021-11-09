Ethiopia Has Blocked Internet Services Seven Times in Five Years

So far this year, nine African countries have experienced internet censorship, according to Surfshark - 54% of affected countries in the region experienced blockings related to elections and 25.8% to political protests.

Amsterdam — Servers of several social media networks have been restricted in Ethiopia following the alleged leak of 12th-grade national exam papers, marking a third exam-related internet disruption in the last half of the decade

Evident restrictions to Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and some WhatsApp and Telegram messaging servers have been reported on Monday, November 8th. According to cybersecurity company Surfshark , Ethiopia has faced the seventh internet disruption case in the past five years.

Surfshark's research shows that this marks the third time social media networks were disrupted due to exam-related causes in Ethiopia. In July 2016, social media sites were blocked across the country after university entrance exams were posted online. Just a year after, in June 2017, the internet was shut down to curb the leaking of exam papers amid popular anti-government protests.

Social media platforms were made inaccessible after 12-th grade national exam papers were allegedly leaked online, although authorities have denied the leakage claims. Access has been restricted regionally on the state-run monopoly network provider Ethio Telecom, with VPN services being effective in working around the censorship.

Ethiopia's political turmoil has gone hand in hand with targeted internet disruptions, including shutdowns and social media blockages. Last summer, the country was put into a near-total internet outage for 23 whole days amid ethnic tensions spurred by the assasination of singer and activist Haacaaluu Hundeessaa.

Since 2015, 31 out of 54 countries (57%) in Africa, including Ethiopia, have blocked access to social media platforms. This year alone, a total of 9 African countries have experienced internet censorship.The research shows that 54% of affected countries in the region experienced blockings related to elections and 25.8% to political protests.

