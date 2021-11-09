South Africa: Ramaphosa - We Will Not Go Into Coalitions At Any Cost

analysis

Following a dismal showing in the recent local government elections, the ANC leader returned to Soweto to thank voters and tell supporters that it would not enter into casual coalition agreements.

Still licking its wounds from its loss of support in the local government elections, the ANC leader told supporters at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus on Monday that the party would be cautious about any coalitions.

Addressing a crowd of supporters on Monday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party would not go cap-in-hand to other parties.

"If we have to be an opposition, we will be an opposition. We won't enter into coalitions at all costs," Ramaphosa told supporters, to loud applause.

"We are not on our knees," he said.

Ramaphosa, who arrived at the event almost two hours late, said the ANC wanted to reach coalition agreements, and the party would keep an open mind. He said the ANC wanted to enter into stable and strategic coalitions and not agreements just for the sake of agreements.

"We will be clear that we do not want casual agreements."

He said some of the party's political opponents were talking about the perilous state of the party, but he...